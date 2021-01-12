Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $68.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,120. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,185.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,154.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

