Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Hold

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Harvest Capital Credit
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.
