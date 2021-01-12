Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Hold

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

HCAP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. 41,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,839. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.