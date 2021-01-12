Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Buy

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HDB. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.22. 744,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,855. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,698,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $3,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.