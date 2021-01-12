StableXSwap Price Hits $0.0917 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One StableXSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 100.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $25,598.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,671.61 or 0.99853350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002895 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,634,824 tokens. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

StableXSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.