Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $8.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00401622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 81.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,364,813,777 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

