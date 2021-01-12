HEX (HEX) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $11.93 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048770 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001468 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002754 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002747 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013829 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.