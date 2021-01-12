Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

SIMO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. 370,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

