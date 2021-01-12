Arepacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $60,202.59 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $60,202.59 and approximately $35.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,118,229 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AREPAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.