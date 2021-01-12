Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). Athenex posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athenex.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

ATNX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 805,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Athenex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.