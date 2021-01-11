Sociall Market Cap Achieves $247,985.25 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Sociall has a market capitalization of $247,985.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Sociall

SCL is a token. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

