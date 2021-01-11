MktCoin (MLM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. MktCoin has a total market cap of $19,487.15 and approximately $65.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110295 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061691 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,092.17 or 0.89275856 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

MktCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MktCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MktCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

