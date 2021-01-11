Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce $330.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.69 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

WPM stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,772. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

