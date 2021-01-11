Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce $330.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.69 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
WPM stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,772. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
