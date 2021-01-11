Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 7.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.