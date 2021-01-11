Spartan Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.51 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062079 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,811.32 or 0.86043956 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 59,471,175 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

