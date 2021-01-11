$702.22 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce $702.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.40 million and the highest is $704.91 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

NYSE EPAM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.21. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $360.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,755 shares of company stock worth $7,460,621 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

