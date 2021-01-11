PRIZM Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.02 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $13.02 million and $1.51 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001217 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037525 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,719,879 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

