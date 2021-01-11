Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

