Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post sales of $154.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.10 million. Standex International posted sales of $190.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $632.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.32 million to $634.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $657.86 million, with estimates ranging from $657.52 million to $658.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Standex International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

SXI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $87.45.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

