$13.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will announce sales of $13.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.32 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $17.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.07 billion to $56.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.07 billion to $58.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.78. 1,069,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,374. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.