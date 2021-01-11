Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $358.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the lowest is $354.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

SYNA stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.33. 535,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,707. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $105.53.

In other Synaptics news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 155,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

