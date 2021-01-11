Burst Trading Down 10% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $12,147.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Burst has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,003,934 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

