Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.93 Million

Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post $75.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.75 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,440. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

