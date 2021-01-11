$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.77. 1,346,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,230. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

