Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Ossiam raised its stake in Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 310,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

