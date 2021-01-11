PAXEX Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAXEX has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $6,081.45 and $317.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00484585 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

