Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches Market Cap of $44.31 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $44.31 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00005121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 404.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,609.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.23 or 0.03103880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00395204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01366420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00542211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00479790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00266031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.