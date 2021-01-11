Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.21. 1,620,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,044. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

