Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Jan 11th, 2021


Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce $1.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $8.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $249.81 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.48) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,911,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 82.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.03. 453,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

