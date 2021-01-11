The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $19.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.49 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $74.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.16 billion to $76.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.65 billion to $80.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,338,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,471. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.63. The company has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.