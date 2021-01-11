Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. 536,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

