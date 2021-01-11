$401.28 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce $401.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.86 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $657.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.01. 1,018,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

