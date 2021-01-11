Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Several other analysts have also commented on EURN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

EURN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,261. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 504.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 5,429,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,327.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,467,000 after acquiring an additional 430,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,602.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 146,694 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

