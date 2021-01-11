Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. "

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $35.00. 33,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,980. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $142,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

