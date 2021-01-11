Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,021,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average is $212.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

