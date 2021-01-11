Celo Price Hits $1.91 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Celo has a market capitalization of $237.21 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00005553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

