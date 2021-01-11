$454.87 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report sales of $454.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $449.01 million to $468.90 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $905.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.59. 757,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MEDNAX by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MEDNAX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

