Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce sales of $659.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.90 million and the highest is $712.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $740.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $45.25. 844,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,191. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

