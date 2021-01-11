ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post sales of $644.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,675. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

