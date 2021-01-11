Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post $19.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $16.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $88.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.04 billion to $88.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.55 billion to $86.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.32. 2,825,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.