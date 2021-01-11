The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading 5.1% Higher

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.69. 832,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,212,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The stock has a market cap of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in The ExOne by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

