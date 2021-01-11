Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Down 6.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.28. 1,286,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,440,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,678 shares of company stock worth $1,653,600 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 29.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

