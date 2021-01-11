Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 683,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 262,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

