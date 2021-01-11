$23.19 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $23.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $24.98 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $63.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $67.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $156.79 million, with estimates ranging from $137.98 million to $176.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million.

TXMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,961,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $425.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 24.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 10.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

