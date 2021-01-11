Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 8% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $2.94 million and $5,022.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for $35.59 or 0.00104826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00263918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062981 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.59 or 0.86184357 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 82,531 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

