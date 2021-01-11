James Carman Sells 192 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) insider James Carman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $15,012.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,071.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.90. 438,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,322. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

