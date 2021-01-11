Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce $767.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.40 million. Cimpress posted sales of $820.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.63 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.48. 52,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,403. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $126.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

