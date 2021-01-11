Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.34. 601,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.11. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

