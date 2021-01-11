Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.29

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 193410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRWH. Truist upped their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Bally's alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bally’s by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bally’s by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.