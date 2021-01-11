Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 12.3%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shot up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.46. 738,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 491,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $267.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,328 shares of company stock worth $640,239. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 79,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.