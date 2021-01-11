HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.50

Shares of HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get HORIBA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.13.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.